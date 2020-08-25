Vols' Trey Smith named a preseason 1st Team All-American by the AP

Smith is considered one of the top three interior offensive line prospects available for the 2021 NFL Draft according to Pro Football Focus.

There's yet another preseason honor for Tennessee standout Trey Smith.

The senior offensive guard has garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday.

Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News.

Smith is considered one of the top three interior offensive line prospects available for the 2021 NFL Draft according to Pro Football Focus.

A member of the Outland and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists, Smith has appeared in 32 games with 31 starts. The Jackson, Tennessee, native did not allow a sack in 13 appearances a season ago, according to UT.

Smith isn't the only Vol getting some preseason honors.

Here's the list so far:

Brent Cimaglia, Sr., PK

Lou Groza Award Watch List

All-SEC First Team (Athlon, College Football News, PFF, Phil Steele)

Eric Gray, So., RB

Doak Walker Award Watch List

All-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon)

Jarrett Guarantano, Sr., QB

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Velus Jones Jr., Sr., WR/RS

Paul Hornung Award Watch List

All-SEC Third Team (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Brandon Kennedy, Sr., OL

All-SEC Third Team (Phil Steele)

Cade Mays, Jr., OL

Outland Trophy Watchlist

Second-Team All-American (Sporting News)

All-SEC Second Team (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Wanya Morris, So., OL

All-SEC First Team (College Football News)

All-SEC Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

Josh Palmer, Sr., WR

All-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon)

Trey Smith, Sr., OL

Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Outland Trophy Watch List

First-Team All-American (Associated Press, Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele, Sporting News)

Second-Team All-American (Walter Camp)

All-SEC First Team (Athlon, College Football News, PFF, Phil Steele)

Bryce Thompson, Jr., DB

All-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Henry To'o To'o, So., LB

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Butkus Award Watch List

Bednarik Award Watch List

All-SEC First Team (Phil Steele)