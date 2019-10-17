KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Victor Bailey Jr. is new to the Tennessee men's basketball team, after transferring from the University of Oregon. He is the son of a former NFL draft pick and an Olympic medalist. Bailey Jr. also loves movies. He does not have a favorite film, but Will Smith is his favorite actor.

During the Vols' media day, Bailey Jr. reviewed a few films that starred Smith.

Independence Day:

"When that came out, it was huge. I think if that would have came out now, it'd be huge. Especially with social media and everything."

Men in Black:

"I love the series. I'd probably say I like the first one, because he was so young and just running around."

Shark Tale:

"Shark Tale's a classic. I was a kid when I saw that, so when I was a kid that was a 10 out of 10."

Ali:

"I think he did a great job of portraying his character. I think the voice, like how he portrayed the voice, it was tough. I don't think it's easy to do a Muhammad Ali voice. I like how he prepared for it. I think the training was good. I thought the fighting was okay."

Bailey Jr. will sit out the upcoming season, due to NCAA transfer rules. He finished his final season at Oregon shooting a team-high 39.8 three-point percentage.

