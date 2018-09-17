The Vols will face the Bulldogs during the SEC Game of the Week.

Game time for the SEC East showdown is set for 3:30 on September 29. The game will be televised on CBS.

The Vols (2-1) travel to Athens after a home game against the Florida Gators this week. The Bulldogs (3-0) will be returning home after a road trip to Missouri.

The Bulldogs were the pre-season favorites to win the SEC East this season. The Vols are rebuilding under first year head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

It may be a tough game for Vol fans, so here's a reminder of how great the last trip to Athens was:

