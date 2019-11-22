COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Vols will play their final road game of the season Saturday night in Columbia, Missouri.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Vols (5-5, 3-3 SEC) will take on Mizzou riding a three-game win streak, fresh from a week off, and with hopes of becoming bowl eligible.

A win would lift UT to its most consecutive victories since the start of the 2016 season, when it went 5-0. It would also make UT bowl eligible for the first time since that same year.

The Tigers (5-5, 2-4 SEC) are coming off of their first home loss of the year to Florida and will be celebrating 18 seniors on Saturday. Missouri is hoping to snap a four-game skid, while also playing for bowl eligibility (its postseason ban from the NCAA is currently under appeal).

If Tennessee doesn't defeat Mizzou on Saturday, they'll need to defeat Vandy next week in Neyland Stadium to make a bowl game.