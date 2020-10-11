Vols vs. Texas A&M game postponed due to COVID-19

The SEC said the game was postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals with Texas A&M.

Tennessee's game against Texas A&M set for Nov. 14 has been postponed.

The SEC made that announcement on Twitter at 4 p.m on Tuesday. The Alabama at LSU game will also be postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs.

On Monday, Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher suspended practice after a player and student worker had tested positive for COVID-19 following the team's trip to South Carolina.

Officials immediately started contact tracing and retesting the team and staff members to see if they had any other positive results.

Fisher said he has put a stop on practice activities Monday for safety so the team can do contact tracing. Team and staff have been retested to see if there are more cases and to prevent the virus' spread.

The news came after the Vols learned Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman had tested positive for COVID-19 following their Saturday matchup.