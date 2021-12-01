Vols vs. Vandy game on Tuesday postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Vanderbilt

The Vols are also supposed to Vanderbilt on Saturday in Thompson Boling Arena.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols won't have a doubleheader with Vanderbilt this week after all.

The game in Nashville, a late addition to the schedule set for Tuesday night, has been postponed due to a "combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt basketball program."

Both teams abide by SEC guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Tennessee was originally supposed to play South Carolina on Tuesday, but that game was postponed because the Gamecocks are dealing with COVID issues within the program. Vanderbilt's upcoming game against Missouri is also postponed.

The Vols are also supposed to Vanderbilt on Saturday in Thompson Boling Arena. That game, if it happens, will be televised at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.