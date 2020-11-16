Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game on Nov. 28 will be under the lights in Nashville

With both teams struggling, the Vols and Vandy will kick off at 7:30 on the SEC Network Alternate.

The SEC has announced the kickoff times and television information for the games on Nov. 28.

The traditional SEC Network triple-header on November 28 will feature Arkansas at Missouri in the first game of the day, Mississippi State at Ole Miss in the afternoon window and Georgia at South Carolina in primetime.

The SEC on CBS game will feature Auburn at Alabama.

Here’s the full slate:

Arkansas at Missouri, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Kentucky at Florida, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Georgia at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network