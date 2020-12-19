Vols win big against Tennessee Tech, improve to 4-0

Tennessee's victory is the 400th win inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball team beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, 103-49 on Friday night. It was the program's 400th win at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Six players scored in double-figures in the victory. Freshman Jaden Springer led the way with 21 points in 22 minutes. Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. scored 15 points. John Fulkerson and Keon Johnson scored 13 points. Yves Pons finished with 10 points.

As a team, the Vols shot 58 percent from the floor. Tennessee also scored 25 points off of Tennessee Tech's 15 turnovers. The Vols racked up eight steals and blocked eight shots.

Friday night's 54-point win is the seventh-largest margin of victory in Tennessee basketball history.