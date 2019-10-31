KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men’s basketball team made their unofficial debut for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday night with a 107-59 win over Eastern New Mexico.

Yves Pons, Jalen Johnson, John Fulkerson, Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner were the starting five for Tennessee.

Turner led the Vols in scoring with 23 points, shooting 8/13 from the floor. Bowden and Fulkerson finished with 22 and 11 points, respectively. Pons blocked 4 shots.

The Greyhounds from NCAA Division II kept things competitive, taking a three-point lead with 14:22 left in the first half. It was all Vols after that point. Tennessee went on a 14-1 run to take the lead, keeping Eastern New Mexico at arm’s length for the remainder of the exhibition contest.

All the true freshman on the Tennessee roster saw action on Wednesday night. Davonte Gains, Drew Pember, Josiah James and Olivier Nkamhoua combined for 27 points.

The Vols regular season beings on Nov. 5 against UNC Asheville.