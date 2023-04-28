Vols WR Jalin Hyatt selected by New York Giants in third round of NFL Draft

Hyatt is coming off a season where he won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best wide receiver.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was taken with the 73rd overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants on Friday.

Hyatt played three seasons with UT and none more impressive than this past season.

He won the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's best wide receiver. The wideout was a unanimous first-team All-American selection by Walter Camp, FWAA, Associated Press, Sporting News, AFCA, NCAA, ESPN, The Athletic and CBSSports.com/247Sports.

Hyatt was also an All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press, Coaches and USA TODAY.

Hyatt's greatest moment and game came when he had five receiving touchdowns in Tennessee's win over Alabama. That set a school record for most receiving touchdowns in a game.

He also broke the school record for receiving touchdowns in a season with 15 touchdowns. Hyatt finished second in the FBS and first in the Power Five in receiving touchdowns and ranked fifth in the FBS in receiving yards.

The wide receiver proved he was a deep threat time and time again. He led the nation in more than 40-yard receptions with 11, more than 50-yard catches with seven, and more than 60-yard catches with five.