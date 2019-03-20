KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes has been named a Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year Finalist.

Fans will be able to support their favorite coach by visiting naismithtrophy.com/vote between March 22-April 3 to cast their ballot, and the fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote.

On April 7, the 2019 Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Men's College Coach of the Year will be awarded at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in Minneapolis.

He is joined by Texas Tech's Chris Beard, the University of Virginia's Tony Bennett and the University of Houston's Kelvin Sampson, according to a tweet from the NCAA March Madness account.

The Naismith Trophy College Coach of the Year is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball coaches.

