KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt talked about Saturday's upset loss to Georgia State.

Key Takeaways:

"Defensively, it would be hard to point out anything that we really did well," said Jeremy Pruitt.

"The one positive in the game was our special teams," said Pruitt.

"We got some young guys that have talent, but we've got to coach them up and get them ready," said Pruitt.

"Well you can look at the yards rushing right, Georgia State ran for 213 and Tennessee ran for 93, I think that tells the tale," said Pruitt.

"Everybody needs to look in the mirror because it's what I'm gonna do and say what can I do better to help our football team and I'm going to start with me," said Pruitt.

"I believe we were ready to play, but you got to execute," said Pruitt.

"They did everything better than we did, not saying they are a better team than we are, but today they were better," said Pruitt.