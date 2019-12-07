KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It seems like summer just started, but it's not long until it's football time in Tennessee!

Tennessee football released a video Friday marking 50 days until the Vols kick off against Georgia State on Aug. 31.

The video shows the team working out HARD in the LaPorte Strength and Conditioning Facility under the watchful eyes of some pretty tough strength and conditioning coaches!

RELATED: Guarantano, Bituli, Taylor to represent Tennessee at SEC Media Days

RELATED: Vols announce football open practice and fan day

They promise the team is going to be in the best shape of their life, and it's all going to pay off come football season.

We like the sound of that!

WANT MORE ON THE VOLS? Visit the Big Orange Locker

RELIVE THE '98 CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON: Clad in Big Orange

And honestly, those coaches look a little scary, which is what you want in the guys who are trying to motivate you in the workout room.

Craig Fitzgerald is the Director of Strength and Conditioning for the Vols. The other guys in the video are A.J. Artis, Shaq Wilson (who played linebacker at South Carolina), Byron Jerideah (who played defensive tackle at South Carolina), and Mike Farrell.







