KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

With three interceptions in the first half against UAB, the Vols' Bryce Thompson was probably an easy choice to be named this week's SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore defensive back picked off three passes in the Vols 30-7 Homecoming win against UAB on Saturday. That was good enough to tie a single-game program record set by Deon Grant against Auburn in 1999. Thompson is the ninth Vol to record three interceptions in a game.

His first pick of the year came on the game's first offensive play with Thompson intercepting Blazers' quarterback Tyler Johnston III and returning it to the UAB 19-yard line to set up a Tennessee field goal.

Thompson is the fifth Vol to earn a weekly conference honor this season.

Trey Smith was named the Co-Offensive Lineman in week 7; Brandon Kennedy got Offensive Lineman honors in week 9; Daniel Bituli won in week 9 for Co-Defensive Player; Jauan Jennings was awarded Co-Offensive Player for week 9.

The Vols have now had players win defensive player of the week honors in back-to-back weeks, marking the first time that has happened since Jason Hall (Oct. 9) and Parys Haralson (Oct. 16) did it back in 2004.

The Irmo, S.C., native also was named to the PFF College National Team of the Week along with freshman linebacker Henry To'o To'o, who was listed on the second team.

Thompson and To'o To'o were also among the five UT players, including Jaylen McCullough, Darrell Taylor, and Jauan Jennings, to be recognized on the PFF College SEC Team of the Week.