It was Vols against Vols at the annual Battle of the Oranges pep rally.

It was held before Tennessee's game against Texas at The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Former Lady Vols came together to meet with fans, celebrate the present and promote the future of women's basketball.

VFL Cait McMahan was among those in the building.

"Just to hear the different stories of how Pat Summit was and how everything has changed and we've changed and just getting together. Reminisce all the trouble we got into and just the fun times," said McMahan. "It's just a loving day. Today is all about love."

As for the game that followed the pep rally, the Lady Vols lost their first game of the season Texas, 66 to 60.

The are now 7 to 1.

