'History repeating itself': Is Tennessee women's basketball team on the same path as the 2007-08 national championship team?

If you're a numbers person, it's hard not to compare what the Lady Vols are doing now to that final four team..

TENNESSEE, USA — On April 8, 2008, the Tennessee women's basketball team ended the season just as they started it -- as national champions.

The Lady Vols clinched their unprecedented 8th national title as they defeated Stanford.

It was a revenge game for Tennessee, who fell to Stanford in overtime during the regular season.

On January 24th, 2008, exactly 14 years ago today, the Lady Vols sat at 17-1, with 8 top 25 wins, riding a 7 game win streak.



Now, fast forward, 14 years later, the Lady Vols sit at 18-1. It’s their best start since the 2007-08 season.

Tennessee's only loss is to, you guessed it, Stanford.

The Lady Vols have 5 top 25 wins so far this season and are currently riding a nine-game win streak.

If you're a numbers person, it's hard not to compare what the Lady Vols are doing now to that final four team.

The question becomes 'is history repeating itself?'

Well, sort of, but these two teams are winning in completely different ways.



In 2008, Tennessee had arguably the best player in program history - a name that speaks for itself, Candance Parker. The first overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

But the star-studded roster was deeper than that. Alexis Hornbuckle was also a first-round pick... Shannon Bobbitt and Nicky Anosike were taken in the second round and Alberta Auguste was a third-round selection.



This year's team is younger and less flashy. They are led by junior guard Jordan Horston.

This team is gritty, securing huge wins by committee. That was evident against No. 13 Georgia on Sunday. The Lady Vols won on the road, despite committing 15 first-half turnovers, playing without starting guard Tess Darby, and limiting Tamari Key late in the game because of foul trouble.



On Monday, the Lady Vols moved up one spot to No. 4 on the AP Top 25 Poll.

Tennessee leads the nation in field-goal percentage defense, allowing just 54 points per game. UT is also ranked number one nationally in defensive rebounds.



The characteristics are uncanny to the 2008 national title team, but are the Lady Vols final four material?