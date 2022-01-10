Lady Vols grab top 5 spot on AP poll; Harper named ESPN Coach of the Week

This is the first time since the 2015-2016 season the Lady Vols cracked the top 5 on the AP poll.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols claimed the No. 5 spot on the AP Top 25 poll on Monday.

Tennessee beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday, 70-58.

The victory is UT's sixth consecutive win this season and the seventh consecutive victory over the Rebels. The Lady Vols' record is now 15-1, with a 4-0 SEC record.

Tennessee travels to Nashville to play Vanderbilt on Jan. 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. eastern time.

The Lady Vols sit just behind No. 4 North Carolina State, No. 3 Louisville, No. 2 Stanford and No. 1 South Carolina.

The team tweeted it is No. 3 in the latest ESPN Power Rankings, and head coach Kellie Harper was named the ESPN Coach of the Week.