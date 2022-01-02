Lady Vols beat Arkansas in Rae Burrell's return

Tennessee overcame an eight-point deficit to beat the Razorbacks. Guard Rae Burrell returned to action and played 12 minutes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Tennessee Lady Vols beat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 70-63, in Fayetteville on Sunday afternoon. The win improves Tennessee's record to 13-1, with a 2-0 conference record.

Guard Rae Burrell returned to game action for the first time since Nov. 10, scoring two points in 12 minutes. Five Lady Vols scored in double figures, led by Tamari Key with 17 points. Alexus Dye recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Tamari Key led the way with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocks.



Rae Burrell returns, plays 12 minutes and scores two points as soon as she entered the game. — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) January 2, 2022

Tennessee used a 9-0 run to take an 11-point lead in the second quarter, but only led by one at halftime. Arkansas outscored the Lady Vols in the third quarter, taking an eight-point lead, late in the period. Tennessee closed the quarter with a 5-0 run, entering the fourth quarter with a three-point deficit. The Lady Vols outscored the Razorbacks 25-15 in the final frame to avoid the upset.

"Really proud of our team. This was a tough win to get," said head coach Kellie Harper.