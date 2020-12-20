Lady Vols beat UNCG to improve to 5-1

Kasiyahna Kushkituah led Tennessee with 13 points.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lady Vols handled the UNC-Greensboro Spartans on Sunday, 66-40. The game was a replacement contest, after the originally-scheduled home game against Jackson State was canceled.

Every Lady Vol who played scored. Senior center Kasiyahna Kushkituah led Tennessee with 13 points off the bench. It was three points shy of her career high. The Lady Vols got a total of 32 points off the bench.

The Lady Vols scored 18 points off of UNCG's 16 turnovers. They ended the game on an 11-0 run.