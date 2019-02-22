COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After winning five of its last six games, the Lady Vols drop one to No. 21 Texas A&M in College Station, 79-62 the final score.

Texas A&M's Kayla Wells and Chennedy Carter combined for 57 points, nearly outscoring the Lady Vols by themselves.

Evina Westbrook led Tennessee with 17 points. Cheridene Green and Rennia Davis also finished in double-digits, with 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Lady Vols kept things tight in the first half, trailing by only two points before a last-second three gave the Aggies a five point halftime lead. The second half, however, was a different story. The Lady Vols were outscored 44-32 in the final twenty minutes, shooting just 35.9 percent from the field. Texas A&M shot 58.6 percent from the field, only turning the ball over twice in the second half.

With three games left in the regular season, the Lady Vols are in a precarious position. ESPN women's bracketologist Charlie Creme has the Lady Vols in the tournament, but the team can only guarantee a spot if one of the following happens:

1) Beat No. 13 South Carolina on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena

2) Beat Vanderbilt and Ole Miss in the regular season and win one game in the SEC Tournament.

The Lady Vols will host No. 13 South Carolina on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. The Gamecocks are coming off of a home loss to No. 16 Kentucky in Columbia.