Kiana Williams had 19 points and seven assists and No. 1 Stanford beat No. 23 Tennessee 78-51 to improve to 10-0.

Lexie Hull added 11 points and nine rebounds to help the Cardinal move within a victory of the program's best start since opening 11-0 in 2012-13.

Freshman Francesca Belibi came off the bench to contribute seven points and three blocked shots before fouling out. Rennia Davis scored 14 points for Tennessee.