'Such a great opportunity': Tennessee ready for top 10 matchup against Stanford

The seventh-ranked Lady Vols take on the third-ranked Cardinal for the first top 10 matchup for Tennessee since 2018. That game was also against Stanford.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball will face its toughest test of the season on Saturday when Stanford comes to town.

The seventh-ranked Lady Vols looks to stay undefeated against the third-ranked Cardinal in this top 10 matchup.

It's the first top 10 matchup for Tennessee since 2018 when they played Stanford in Thompson Boling Arena.

"You know as a competitor, you go out every night and your juices are flowing, but a game like this does get you excited," Lady Vols guard Jordan Walker said. "I don't know if you need any extra boost of energy to play a team like this, but I know our team is ready and we are going to go out and give it our all.

Head coach Kellie Harper spoke on how great of an opportunity this is for the program on the national stage.

"We are just really excited and it should be a lot of fun atmosphere and should be great," she said. "That's the way it's supposed to be for the Lady Vols."

The team may have a little bit of extra motivation to go out and prove themselves on Saturday.

Tennessee is ranked seventh and is undefeated with ranked wins over Texas and South Florida. Stanford is ranked third with two losses, which were to Texas and South Florida.

"Our team is still playing a little bit with a chip on their shoulder that they want to go out and prove something. I think we are a little better when we are playing with a chip on our shoulder. Maybe that will be one of my motivational tactics," Harper said when asked about Stanford's two losses and the current rankings.

Tennessee and Stanford tip-off is at 5:15 p.m. against Stanford on Saturday inside Thompson Boling Arena. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.