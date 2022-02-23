Community dodgeball program ends winter series with most attendees yet

The Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department ended their winter event series with a game of dodgeball Wednesday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball. And if you had time from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, you could have played dodgeball.

The Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department ended their winter event series with a game of dodgeball hosted in the Cumberland Estates Recreation Center. It was an event for anyone over 18 years old, free and open to the public. People of all skills were welcome, no matter how involved they wanted to be on the team.

"I really wanted to try and have a program for adults that would be free, and would be fun," said Megan Gerlach, who works with the department.

Organizers also said they wanted to give people a place they could go to meet new people and make new friends. Since it is not a hypercompetitive program, they said people can relax and focus on having fun, enjoying their time with people who just want to do the same thing.

"This program is an absolutely pinnacle program of what a good community program should be," said one of the participants.

Organizers said their last two sessions had the most attendees so far, including Wednesday with 32 people joining in on the fun. Unfortunately, organizers said the program will take a 3-week break before resuming for the spring program.