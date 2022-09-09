50 years ago today | VFL Condredge Holloway became first Black QB player to start for an SEC team

Holloway led the Vols to a 34-3 season-opening victory at Georgia Tech on Sept. 9, 1972.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 50 years ago today, former Tennessee quarterback Condredge Holloway became the first Black player to start at quarterback for an SEC team.

Born in Huntsville, AL., Holloway stands as one of the most beloved athletes to ever represent the Vols.

Not only was he the first Black player to start at quarterback on an SEC football team, but he was also the first Black member of the UT baseball program.

Also known as the "Artful Dodger," Holloway led the Vols to three bowl games and finished his career with a total yardage of 3,102 passing, 966 rushing.

Holloway was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame in 1999, was the CFL's Most Outstanding Player with the Toronto Argonauts in 1982 and led the Toronto Argonauts to the 1983 Grey Cup championship.

For more information on Holloway, visit www.utsports.com.