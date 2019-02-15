KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 1 Tennessee and no. 5 Kentucky meet for the 226th time Saturday at Rupp Arena on the 109th anniversary of the first game between the two schools.

The SEC rivals have built their programs in different ways in recent years.

John Calipari has filled the Wildcats roster with highly-ranked "one-and-done" players. Come to Kentucky for a year or two, try to win a title, go to the NBA.

Rick Barnes has taken a different approach, by necessity. His players were not among the most coveted recruits but they've been in the program for several years, developing and improving.

RELATED: What's at stake in Saturday's Tennessee-Kentucky game

Kentucky has nine players on its roster who were ranked in the top-100 as recruits. Tennessee has zero.

The Wildcats have a combined 478 games of experience. The Vols have 832.

Kentucky has two players that have spent more than two seasons in Lexington, Brad Calipari and Jonny David. They've played a combined 8 minutes this season.

Tennessee has eleven players that have spent more than two seasons in Knoxville and they account for 90-percent of the Vols minutes.

Sixty-percent of the Wildcats' minutes come from six true freshmen. The Vols have two true freshmen who have played a total of nine minutes.

The reasons for their success this season contrast, too.

Tennessee is one the best offensive teams in the country - second nationally in offensive efficiency and field goal percentage.

Kentucky leads the SEC in scoring defense in conference games and ranks ninth nationally in defensive efficiency.

Both have been dominant in conference play. They're the only two SEC teams with average margins of victory in double-digits. They'll meet at Rupp Arena Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.