Cornhole competition kicks off in Knoxville, attracting pro players

The American Cornhole Organization's Knoxville Major kicked off Friday and will continue through Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Players filled into the Knoxville Convention Center on Friday for one of the biggest games played across the city — cornhole. Players were expected to fill into the convention center again on Saturday.

The game has moved from cookouts and tailgates and into the professional circuit, with the Knoxville Major being hosted by the American Cornhole Organization. The weekend's games marked the 17th season of competitions with the ACO.

There was over $5,000 guaranteed for winners in the majors, with $2,000 purses available for people playing in the singles and doubles divisions. To be eligible for the $1,000 pro bonus, players had to wear their preferred ACO pro jersey.

Online registration to compete in the cornhole competitions ended the week before the competition, but people were able to walk up to play as long as spots were available.