County facilities to stay in Phase Two as 2020 Youth Football season approaches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department said that county-owned facilities will stay in Phase Two of the reopening plan as the start of the 2020 Youth Football season approaches, in response to an increase in local COVID-19 cases and the extended State of Emergency in Tennessee.

Teams can continue working on non-contact drills and activities during Phase Two, according to officials. However, they will not be able to practice in pads, play 7-on-7 games or hold scrimmages. No contact of any kind is allowed during Phase Two.

It is the same policy that the facilities were operating under during most of June, officials said. They also said they will be meeting over the next few days to discuss the next steps in planning the 2020 Youth Football season.

They said they will continue monitoring for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and will work with authorities to safely start the season.