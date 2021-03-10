Ethan Coffey wins 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon; Amanda Martin first female to win overall half-marathon

Coffey held onto a commanding lead to win the marathon, and Martin made history in Knoxville Sunday becoming the first female ever to win the overall half-marathon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: According to a statement released from the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, a race official on Sunday, Oct. 3, learned of a previous COVID-19 exposure, left the race and tested positive. Direct contacts have been notified.

Original: After a battle of 26.2 miles across the city joined by thousands of runners, Ethan Coffey from Knoxville became the winner of the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon.

The 38-year-old held onto a wide lead for most of the race, crossing the finish line at roughly 2:47:00.

"I just won the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon for the first time since 2015...so I'm feeling pretty good about that," Coffey said. "It was a tough day but good to see a lot of people out there."

Knoxville runners ended up sweeping both the men's and women's marathon and half-marathon races.

A little under 30 minutes later, 32-year-old Eden Slater from Knoxville would be the first woman to cross the finish line with an unofficial time of 3:15:53.

Also for the first time in the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon's history, a female runner would be the one to cross the finish line first to win the half-marathon.

Knoxville runner Amanda Martin, 24, absolutely dominated the competition Sunday, running far ahead of the pack to win the overall half-marathon.

Martin's pace was astounding, running under a 6-minute mile about halfway through and keeping a considerable lead throughout the race. She crossed the finish line first to make history as the first female runner to win the overall Covenant Health Knoxville Half-Marathon with an unofficial time just over 1:19:00.

Martin is a 2015 Farragut High School graduate and ran cross-country. She recently graduated from the University of Tennessee in spring.

Amanda Martin is dominating this race as we get close to mile 5! She is from Knoxville and running the half marathon. ⁦@WBIRWeather⁩ ⁦@wbir⁩ ⁦@chknoxmarathon⁩ pic.twitter.com/JVcnvjEmgH — Rebecca Sweet (@Rebecca_SweetWX) October 3, 2021

Not far behind was 47-year-old Stewart Ellington from Knoxville with an unofficial time of 1:23:05 to finish first for the men's group. Ellington coaches cross-country at Farragut Middle School.

You can check results when they are finalized by entering a name or bib number at this link on the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon website.