COVID-19 hits SEC hard this week: 1 game postponed, 1 coach positive, and 1 team halts practice

The Auburn at Mississippi St. game has been postponed. Arkansas' coach tested positive after the game against the Vols & Texas A&M has suspended practice.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit several SEC teams hard this week, including the Vols last and future opponents.

The SEC announced Monday that the Auburn at Mississippi St. football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 is postponed "due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the MSU FB program."

The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

NEWS | The Auburn at Mississippi State FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the MSU FB program.



The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 9, 2020

Also on Monday, we learned that Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19. The Vols played at Arkansas on Saturday.

According to a statement, the coach was tested on Sunday as part of the team's normal protocols and was informed Monday morning that his test was positive.

He is not symptomatic and is self-isolating at home. He was retested today, which is normal protocol, and the results of that test are still pending.

Arkansas said everyone considered to be close contacts have been notified and will be quarantined.

At this point, we have not heard if anyone associated with the Tennessee football program may have been exposed.

As for the Vols' next opponent, Texas A&M, Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed Monday during his press conference a student-athlete and student worker had tested positive for COVID-19 following the team's trip to South Carolina.

Fisher said he has put a stop on practice activities Monday for safety so the team can do contact tracing. Team and staff have been retested to see if there are more cases and to prevent the virus' spread.