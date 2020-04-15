For high school students looking to play at the next level, spring and summer recruitment is a critical time to showcase their abilities. Now, uncertainty is casting a shadow over a bright future for these student-athletes.

“All you really have to go off of is video or shortened amount of statistics because the season was shortened,” Tennessee Baseball's head coach Tony Vitello said.

Coaches and student-athletes alike are navigating this new recruitment landscape as COVID-19 puts a hold on athletics across the country. AAU tournaments and college camps in the spring and summer originally served to increase exposure. Now, they’re canceled.

“It’s crazy right now. If you’re looking for a spot, there’s not a lot of spots to be had and your exposure is very limited.” ETSU Women's Baseball Head Coach Brittney Ezell said.

A lot of eyes are on Catholic’s star point guard BJ Edwards. He has multiple Division 1 offers, including Tennessee. But without summer tournaments, he’ll have to wait until the fall to showcase his talent.

“This summer was going to be a really big year for me. This was the year I started getting high major offers and a lot of the coaches were coming to the games.” Edwards said.

As for college seniors, the NCAA and The University of Tennessee granted spring sport seniors an extra year of eligibility. It will be up to coaches like Vol baseball’s Tony Vitello to manage what the roster looks like next season.

“We’re looking at 9 or 10 bodies on our team that we weren’t expecting to have last year," Vitello said. "We don’t have many seniors coming back. So if we don’t get relief from the draft circumstances, from the NCAA with roster and scholarship limitations, you could argue we are actually going to be penalized.”

Most college programs are telling 2020 signees, like Western Kentucky’s Jenna Kallenberg, that they won’t have the opportunity to be on campus this summer. Most say students will be able to enroll in online classes. However, that change will make adjusting to the student-athlete lifestyle even more difficult.

“We’re going to go ahead and get signed up for classes and still do online classes this summer and they’re going to try their best to send us stuff that we can still do at home." Jenna Kallenberg said. "In August we’re going to have to hit the ground running to make up for that lost time.”

Ezell said she recognizes that these limitations put more responsibility on her players.

“If you’re really willing, you’ll find a way," she said. "And if not, you’ll find an excuse. The big thing is staying healthy, staying conditioned and staying on top of your academics.”

Despite the obstacles recruits are running up against during COVID-19, Ezell and Vitello are hoping their players remember what’s truly important.

“Keeping it in perspective, basketball is a privilege, not a right," she said. "We’re excited to get back to that privilege soon.”

“This period in time is going to be a huge separator of those who like to work, and those who don’t," Coach Vitello said.