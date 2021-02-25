Grab those cleats! Youth sports to begin with COVID-19 safety precautions this spring

The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging spring sports programs to have a plan as activity resumes including limiting equipment sharing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Grab those cleats! Spring youth sports will be gearing up soon.

So, what does baseball, softball, and soccer have in common? They're all outdoor sports.

This provides an extra layer of protection for players, coaches and fans in the stands.

This season, Steven Branson with Farragut Baseball League said families are taking advantage of the chance to get outside.

Nearly 800 players ages 3 to 18 have already signed up for the spring season.

"I think people just think that everybody wants that breath of fresh air," said Branson. "Baseball, softball definitely offer that kind of opportunity since they are outdoor sports."

Although many games are outdoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said you shouldn't let your guard down.

According to the CDC, the way sports are played and the way equipment is shared can influence the spread of COVID-19 among players.

The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging sports programs to have a plan as activity resumes.

TDOH said programs should minimize equipment sharing, like bats, gloves, helmets and water bottles.

"The closest contact you ever have is with your catcher and your batter. But even then it's not like football or basketball where you literally can be against somebody," Branson said. "That's one of the huge advantages that kids have when playing these sports."