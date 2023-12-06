Crews to officially break ground Tuesday on Knoxville's new multi-purpose stadium

The multi-purpose stadium will be the new home for the Tennessee Smokies baseball team, which will once again be called the Knoxville Smokies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Work will officially begin on Knoxville's new multi-purpose stadium near the Old City after years of preparation.

Boyd Sports announced it will hold the official groundbreaking ceremony for the stadium at 400 East Jackson Avenue at 9 a.m. on June 13. The event is invitation-only.

Randy Boyd, owner of Boyd Sports and current president of the University of Tennessee, will be joined Tuesday morning by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Area Urban League President Dr. Charles Lomax, and Beck Cultural Exchange Center President Rev. Reneé Kesler.

The multi-purpose stadium will be the new home for the Tennessee Smokies baseball team. The team will once more return to being called the Knoxville Smokies after it returns to the city, which could happen as soon as 2025. The stadium will also host One Knox SC soccer.

The stadium will be publicly owned. Boyd assembled land for the site near Willow and Jackson avenues. Aside from baseball and soccer, concerts are expected to be staged there once it is finished.

Investors bought $65 million in bonds that’ll go to pay for Knoxville's downtown stadium construction, which was a key milestone to bring the project to fruition. The total estimated cost of the roughly 7,000-seat stadium is $114 million. The state has thrown in $13.5 million and Smokies baseball team owner Randy Boyd is also contributing money, among various sources that will pay for the project.

Final closure of the bond sale was set for June. The 30-year bond issue has what's called a true interest cost of 5 percent. That’s just about what planners budgeted for.