LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — Daymon Seiber played a major role in Campbell County's win over Karns last Friday. The senior running back rushed for 206 yards to go along with two touchdowns.

"They're great coaches, and this program is just a great place to be," said Seiber when asked about his coaches.

Seiber was very complimentary of both his coaches and his teammates, even giving his lineman a lot of credit for his ability to have success with the run game.

Campbell County will host undefeated Powell this Friday, and the Panthers will be looking to stay that way. If Campbell County wants to pull off an upset, another big week offensively from their running back would certainly help.