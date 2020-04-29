KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From Rocky Top to sunny Los Angeles, Daniel Bituli has found a home in the NFL. Daniel Bituli has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams, the Tennessee Football twitter account confirmed on Wednesday.

Despite injuries holding him back in his final season, Bituli averaged a little more than 85 tackles a year in his final three seasons with Tennessee. He's only the second Vol in program history to lead the team in tackles in three straight seasons. Bituli joins Marquez Callaway, Nigel Warrior and Dom Wood-Anderson as undrafted free agents signings in the NFL this year.

Bitlui joins former teammates John Kelly and Ethan Wolf on the roster.