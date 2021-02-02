Danny White announces Tennessee will Checker Neyland Stadium vs. Ole Miss

Tennessee Football will Checker Neyland Stadium Saturday for just the fifth time and the first in four years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — For the first time since 2017, Neyland Stadium will be checkered in orange and white for Tennessee's home game against Ole Miss this Saturday, UT Athletics Director Danny White tweeted.

Head coach Josh Heupel said on Monday, he is "into whatever" the fans want to do for this game.

"You want to compete really hard and bring fans to the stands. Heupel said.

"I think we’re doing that right now. Then, you want your fans to enjoy the moment. Saturday night will be a great environment. We need it to be a hostile environment. We need to make it tough for those guys to communicate. Our fans understand that they’re playing with tempo in their communication. We need to make it loud and make it uncomfortable for them."