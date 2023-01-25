UT athletic director Danny White receives contract extension

During White's first two years on Rocky Top, Tennessee won six SEC team championships.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was announced Wednesday that University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White has agreed to a contract extension.

White will receive $2.2 million annually, with a six-year rolling term. This comes one day after UT announced Josh Heupel's contract extension and raise.

During White's first two years on Rocky Top, Tennessee won six SEC team championships and the most recently competed year stood as one of Tennessee Atheltic's most comprehensively successful years in decades, according to UT.

"Danny White's strong and innovative leadership of our athletics department has created a championship culture and excellence across all sports in record time," UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said. "He's built the best team of athletics administrators in the country, a team committed to our student-athletes' well-being and to winning with integrity. He has set audacious goals for Athletics and is exceeding every milestone. I appreciate his leadership, his vision and his commitment to making the University of Tennessee the very best."

Multiple initiatives spearheaded by White, such as moving the department's outbound ticket sales operation in-house, increasing sponsorship revenue nearly 10% and introducing a pair of new and popular premium-seating offerings at Neyland Stadium, led to Tennessee Athletics posting its highest-ever single-year operating revenue of $154.5 million in the 2022 fiscal year.