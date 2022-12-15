Tennessee OT Darnell Wright declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright has announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Wright posted the announcement on social media Thursday.
"It's been an honor to be a Tennessee Volunteer for four years, and I have no regrets," Wright said.
Wright was invited to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl and in the 2023 East-West Shine game. During the 2022 season, he won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice.
Wright is projected as an outstanding 2023 NFL Draft prospect, according to UT Athletics.
Wright will still play in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 in Miami.
"This place and my teammates have given me so much. Therefore, I can't wait to take the field again one more time in the Orange and White in the Orange Bowl," Wright said.