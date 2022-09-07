x
Dates announced for Tennessee men's basketball SEC games

Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) gestures to fans he can't hear them during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 76-63. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference announced dates for Tennessee's conference games in the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday morning.

Notable home games include Kentucky on Jan. 14, Auburn on Feb. 4, Alabama on Feb. 15, and Arkansas on Feb. 28.

Notable road games include Florida on Feb. 1,  Kentucky on Feb. 18, Texas A&M on Feb. 21, and the regular-season finale at Auburn on March 4.

The Vols are coming off a season where they were unbeaten at home and won the SEC Tournament title. The team's season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Michigan.

Tennessee returns starters Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi, Olivier Nkamhoua, and Uros Plavsic. Fan favorite Zakai Zeigler returns as well.

The full schedule is listed below:

DECEMBER

  • Dec. 28 at Ole Miss

JANUARY

  • Jan. 3 Mississippi State
  • Jan. 7 at South Carolina
  • Jan. 10 Vanderbilt
  • Jan. 14 Kentucky
  • Jan. 17 at Mississippi State
  • Jan. 21 at LSU
  • Jan. 25 Georgia

FEBRUARY

  • Feb. 1 at Florida
  • Feb. 4 Auburn
  • Feb. 8 at Vanderbilt
  • Feb. 11 Missouri
  • Feb. 15 Alabama
  • Feb. 18 at Kentucky
  • Feb. 21 at Texas A&M
  • Feb. 25 South Carolina
  • Feb. 28 Arkansas     

MARCH

  • March 4 at Auburn

