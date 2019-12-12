Rennia Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds as No. 23 Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 79-41 blowout of cold-shooting Colorado State on Wednesday.

Tennessee was playing three nights after falling 66-60 to Texas as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Colorado State attempted two-thirds of its shots from 3-point range but shot just 18.2% from beyond the arc and 21.2% overall.

Davis increased her career scoring total to 1,009 and became the 46th player in Lady Vols history to reach 1,000 career points.