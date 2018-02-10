This week's defensive player of the week goes to Ben Skvara of West.

The senior had a whopping 15 tackles in their hard-fought 13-7 win over Clinton.

Skvara loves to lead what he calls a "special defense" and live up to their "3300" slogan. The slogan is based off their location at 3300 Sutherland, and it's what all West academics and sports try to live up to according to the senior. Skvara says it helps when you've got a special group.

I mean it's awesome I couldn't do it without my defense, our defense is something special. Our front seven is great, our corners and safeties also have it locked down in the secondary so it's truly a one of a kind experience to be a part of that defense. I love it. West is a great community and we've built upon a 3300 slogan, and we live by it, so it's truly awesome. I just love football and I love these brothers. You can't trade this for the whole wide world, and I mean you just got to love it.

Skvara and West Rebels will next host Powell.

