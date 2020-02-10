Defensive player of the week: Brandon Winton

Winton is our first freshman to win defensive player of the week in 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Webb Spartans had one of their best defensive performances in last week's win over Notre Dame. They held the Fighting Irish to 9 points and scored multiple defensive touchdowns.

Freshman Brandon Winton provided one of those defensive scores on a fumble return. It was a play he was hoping to make, based on what he saw during the game.

"At the end of the game, I saw that the [defensive line] had the [ball carrier] wrapped up. I came in, I took the ball from underneath him and I took it back," Winton said.

The 15-year-old defensive back also grabbed an interception and racked up four tackles.

Winton is one of the young starters at Webb that has helped the Spartans match their win total from 2019, midway through the season. The team is off to a 3-2 start and are 2-0 in region play. The Webb offense averaged 47 points in its three wins, while giving up an average of 17.

"We've always had a good team, but [the coaching staff] wants us to go further. This year, everybody's locked in and everybody wants to make it to the playoffs," Winton said.