Defensive player of the week: CAK's Logan Sims

For the second straight week, CAK is the home of our defensive player of the week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a tight game against White County, the CAK Warriors needed a big play. Senior defensive back Logan Sims stepped up and made that play. He blocked a White County punt, recovered the loose ball and scored a touchdown. That score lifted CAK to a 10-7 victory.

It also earned him our defensive player of the week award.

"Winning every single moment out on the field...never taking a break and if you lose one, never lose two in a row."

This is the second consecutive week that our defensive player of the week comes from CAK. Last week, outside linebacker Chi McNeil-Harrison won the award.

"Like Chi said [last week], we're a family," Sims said. "We play for each other. We also play for God. It's unique."