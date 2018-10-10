Caleb Kuhn of Farragut is our defensive player of the week.

The defensive end reeled off 11 tackles (4 for loss) in their win over Dobyns-Bennett.

Coach Eddie Courtney said Kuhn is one of the leaders on this defense that have helped lead the Admirals to an undefeated season thus far. Kuhn says he couldn't have had his performance without his team, but he also knows that he will out effort anyone on the field.

"I'm just kind of one of those guys that I'm not the biggest, or the fastest, or the strongest, but I'll out effort you," said Kuhn. "That's kind of what I play by, I just play with effort as much as I can, and try not to let my motor ever stop."

Farragut looks to remain undefeated as they take on Bearden tonight.

