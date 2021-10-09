Defensive player of the week: Cannon Lusby

Lusby collected 14 tackles in last Friday's win over the Karns Beavers.

POWELL, Tenn. — Following Powell's 47-20 victory over Karns on Sept. 3, senior Cannon Lusby walked off the field thinking he had, at least, 10 tackles. He actually had 14. Ironically, he won our defensive player of the week poll by the same number.

"It feels good to get my name out there. I couldn't be more blessed," Lusby said.

Lusby and the Panthers faced a tough task against Karns. Beavers running back Desean Bishop is one of the top rushers in Tennessee. Limiting him was Powell's first priority. As a leader, Lusby embraced the challenge.

If that was not motivation enough, the Panthers needed to bounce back from their 52-31 loss to Maryville in week two.

"We came to play against Karns, compared to Maryviile," he said. "I think Maryville was a big wake up call for us."

Now that the Panthers are awake, Lusby believes Powell can finish strong if they continue to play as a team.