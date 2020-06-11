Defensive player of the week: Central's Brody Cranford

Central's sophomore linebacker Brody Cranford had 8 tackles and a pick-six in the Bobcats 34-23 win over Gibbs.

Our week 11 defensive player of the week is Central linebacker Brody Cranford. Cranford had 8 tackles and a pick six in the Bobcats 34 to 23 win over Gibbs last Friday.

“He gave us a huge lift.” Head coach Nick Craney said about Cranford’s play Friday night. “The pick-six came at a time we desperately needed it. We were down nine to nothing early in the game and he’s able to come up with that pick-six and score points when we needed to find some points.”

Cranford said the mindset against Gibbs was to play to their fullest potential and he tried to uphold that every play.

As just a sophomore, Cranford is a heartbeat in the Bobcats defense. Central’s acronym they live and play by, is FAMILY – an acronym head coach Nick Craney says Cranford represents well.

“He’s somebody who lays it all on the line, all the time.” Craney said. “He’s a high-energy kid who brings a ton of effort and high intensity to everything he does. He’s also someone who loves to mix it up with his brothers and have a ton of fun. That’s evident in what he does. He’s somebody that represents our family well and definitely someone who is all about the people around him and not himself.”

Central hosts Morristown East Friday in the first round of the playoffs.