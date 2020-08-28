Defensive player of the week: CJ Allen

Campbell County's running back and safety, CJ Allen is our Week 1 defensive player of the week.

JACKSBORO, Tenn. -- Campbell Co's running back and safety, CJ Allen wasted no time showing how versatile he can be for the Cougars this season.

After missing the last four games of the 2019 season with a broken foot, CJ Allen led the Cougars to a 29-3 win over Cocke Co. for their season debut.

The junior had 59 yards rushing, 51 yards receiving, one touchdown catch, and two interceptions... including, a pick-six.

As just a junior, Allen wants to show his teammates he can lead by example.

"I just feel like if I come out here and I'm doing my absolute best, it's hard for for me to leave (practice)." CJ Allen said. "I've put so much effort into it that it shows, and it's almost like a domino effect... you do it, then that guy does it, then that guy sees the other guy do it, and that's how you have really good teams."

Allen said it was "the best feeling" having a pick-six to open his junior season, as he didn't have one interception last season.

"Getting the pick, that was a great feeling, and the second time when I took it back to the house, that was insane." Allen said. "When I came back (to the sidelines) my coaches were hyping me up, and it was awesome."

Allen beat his cousin, Xander Allen who plays defensive end for Halls, as the Week 1 Defensive Player of the Week. He said there was no rivalry between the two, just support.

"I voted for him." CJ Allen said. "In my opinion he deserved it more than I did. He had a better game against a better team."

Xander Allen had eight tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 tackles for loss in Halls season opener against Gibbs.