Colby Dawson of Union County gets our defensive player of the week.

Dawson had 11 tackles and 2 for loss in their win over Grainger County last week.

The win secured a playoff spot for the Patriots for the first time since 2004. It's also the first winning season in program history.

Dawson says this season has meant everything to him. From the support in the stands, to the teamwork on the field, Dawson wants it to continue.

"It's a team effort so if they do their job right I do my job right," said Dawson. "There's been a lot of people ... the stands used to be empty and now they're packed. It means everything"

