Halls has it ... Brian Rockwell of Halls is our defensive player of the week.

The senior linebacker had a monster game with 13 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a 96-yard interception for a touchdown. Rockwell's performance helped lead the charge in the 37 to 7 win over the Carter Hornets.

Head coach Jeremy Bosken described Rockwell as silent but deadly and a consistent leader for the Red Devils.

Rockwell was glad to get a touchdown, but didn't realize just how big of a game he was having.

"I didn't really notice the game I was having. I was just doing my job," said Rockwell. "I love the physical aspect of it. It's just fun to hit people"

Rockwell and the Red Devils now look to take that physicality with them to Austin-East on Friday.

