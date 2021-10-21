Defensive player of the week: Jaryd Gable

The McMinn County defensive lineman racked up 10 tackles, a safety and a blocked kick in last week's win over Walker Valley.

ATHENS, Tenn. — McMinn County defensive lineman Jaryd Gable is our defensive player of the week. He led the Cherokees with 10 tackles—one of which resulted in a safety—a pass deflection and a blocked kick.

On Sunday, one of his teammates posted the link to our poll in a group chat and other players started posting the link to their social media. Gable knew he won by the time the voting window closed.

"It feels great, honestly....I think I had a good game," Gable said about winning the award.

As a senior, he is one of the leaders of McMinn County's football team. He was part of both 9-1 teams in 2019 and 2020. Now, he works as hard as possible to help the Cherokees reach higher levels.

"You got to know that there is a target on your back. We're fighting for a home playoff spot and our main goal is to be as physical as we can on a Friday night. The scoreboard will take care of itself," he said.