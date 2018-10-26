Union County's Matthew Wyrck is our defensive player of the week, coming off of a solid performance with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception in the Patriots 48-0 win against Sullivan Central. The senior also ran for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, playing both ways.

Before his senior season, Wyrck and the Patriots had only won three games over three years, but now Union County has a chance to grab win number six this year, and push themselves into the playoffs for the first time since 2004 with a win over Grainger.

"I'd probably cry, I'd be so joyful and happy, it would mean a lot," said Wyrck.

The senior called the upcoming game the biggest in UC history.

"I didn't expect winning really, and then we started winning and one after another, things started clicking."

